Watch: Thar Driver Performs Drifting Stunt Near Police Post In Prayagraj; SUV Seized

Prayagraj: A video of a Thar driver performing dangerous stunts in Prayagraj’s Civil Lines is going viral on social media. The Thar’s stunts brazenly flout traffic rules.

The 22-second clip shows a Thar driver veering off the road and then calmly fleeing after performing the stunts. The driver can be seen spinning the vehicle in circles on a busy road, taking five full rounds at high speed. The video then shows a police officer attempting to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

After the video went viral, the police located the driver using CCTV footage, filed a case against him, and seized the vehicle.



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Fortunately, no major accident took place during the stunt, as public movement in the area was limited at the time. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday morning. Just a short distance from where the stunt was performed is a police outpost.

The man driving the Thar has been identified as Rajshekhar Mishra, and the vehicle was not registered, which is another traffic violation. Police said further action is being taken in the matter.

In a separate incident, five people were injured after a Thar, allegedly driven by the son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, hit a motorcycle and two pedestrians in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri on Thursday morning.

Haryana DGP Remarks On Thar

Erstwhile Haryana DGP, who currently serves as UP DGP, OP Singh, had in November 2025 linked certain vehicle choices, particularly Thar SUVs and Bullet motorcycles, with a “notorious mindset”.

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Speaking about road safety and vehicle profiling, the state’s top police officer said that while routine checks cannot be conducted on every vehicle, certain types invite greater scrutiny. “We don't check all vehicles. If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle… all notorious elements use such cars and bikes. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset,” Singh had said.