e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins, ruckus breaks out as DMK MLAs raise slogans against Governor

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins, ruckus breaks out as DMK MLAs raise slogans against Governor

The Congress, CPI and CPI(M) are among the allies of the ruling party.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi | ANI
Follow us on

Tamil Nadu: Ruckus broke out in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday when the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi began his address. Several MLAs from the DMK and allied parties raised slogans against him.

As soon as Ravi began his address in Tamil, greeting members on the New Year and the harvest festival 'Pongal,' legislators raised slogans including 'Tamil Nadu Vazhgave' (Long live Tamil Nadu) and 'Engal Nadu Tamil Nadu' (Our land is Tamil Nadu). After a while the slogan shouting ceased. The Congress, CPI and CPI(M) are among the allies of the ruling party.

Read Also
DMK & Congress hit out at RN Ravi after Governor terms Tamil Nadu politics 'regressive'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate tomorrow

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate tomorrow

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins, ruckus breaks out as DMK MLAs raise slogans against...

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins, ruckus breaks out as DMK MLAs raise slogans against...

India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups: Gautam Adani

India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups: Gautam Adani

Indigo flight shocker: 2 drunk passengers molest air hostess, assault pilot on Delhi-Patna flight;...

Indigo flight shocker: 2 drunk passengers molest air hostess, assault pilot on Delhi-Patna flight;...

Severe cold grips North India: 118 flights delayed at Delhi Airport, 29 trains delayed in Northern...

Severe cold grips North India: 118 flights delayed at Delhi Airport, 29 trains delayed in Northern...