WATCH: Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins, ruckus breaks out as DMK MLAs raise slogans against Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi | ANI

Tamil Nadu: Ruckus broke out in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday when the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi began his address. Several MLAs from the DMK and allied parties raised slogans against him.



#WATCH | Chennai: A ruckus breaks out at the Tamil Nadu assembly soon after Governor RN Ravi begins his address as the Session begins.



A few MLAs of DMK alliance parties are raising slogans against the Governor.



(Video Source: Tamil Nadu Assembly) pic.twitter.com/M8gzGDwKO7 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

As soon as Ravi began his address in Tamil, greeting members on the New Year and the harvest festival 'Pongal,' legislators raised slogans including 'Tamil Nadu Vazhgave' (Long live Tamil Nadu) and 'Engal Nadu Tamil Nadu' (Our land is Tamil Nadu). After a while the slogan shouting ceased. The Congress, CPI and CPI(M) are among the allies of the ruling party.