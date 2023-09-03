WATCH: SUV Rolls Over 6 Times After Colliding With Divider At 100 kmph In Lucknow; Youth Dies, Woman Injured

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Lucknow, a speeding car collided with a divider while traveling at approximately 100 kilometers per hour. The collision caused the vehicle to overturn several times, resulting in a fatal outcome for one of its occupants, a young man. A young woman who was also inside the car sustained injuries. The incident occurred at the Ambedkar Chowk in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, and was captured on CCTV footage.

The accident took place around 2:30 AM on a Saturday night, with the CCTV footage revealing a high-speed car approaching the Ambedkar Chowk. The car was traveling at nearly 100 kilometers per hour. Suddenly, the vehicle collided with the divider, and in the blink of an eye, it veered off course, knocking down a traffic signboard before rolling over multiple times. The car suffered extensive damage in the process.

Watch the horrific video:

Tragically, the male occupant of the car lost his life in the accident, while the female passenger sustained injuries. The impact of the collision was so severe that it caused sparks to fly from the car. The impact was so forceful that the car was propelled a short distance away, flipping five to six times before finally coming to a rest.

According to Inspector Deepak Pandey of the Gomtinagar police station, the young man identified as Sarthak Pahwa (25) was the driver of the car. He was a resident of Niralanagar. Late at night, around 2:30 AM, he was speeding towards Lohia Park with a female friend. As they approached the intersection, their car collided with a traffic signboard pole with such force that the vehicle flipped five to six times.

Hearing the cries for help, passersby promptly informed the police. The police arrived at the scene, rescued Sarthak and the injured woman from the car, and rushed them to the hospital. Tragically, Sarthak was pronounced dead by the doctors, while the woman is currently undergoing medical treatment.

In the aftermath of the accident, Sarthak's family members declined to provide any information. The impact had caused damage to the traffic signboard pole, which was later repaired by the municipal corporation on Sunday afternoon.

