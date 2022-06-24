WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu | Twitter/@sudarsansand

Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday created a sand sculpture of NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu at a beach in Puri.

Posting the video on Twitter, Pattnaik wrote, "Best wishes to Presidential candidate Smt. #DroupadiMurmu Ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #MeraBharatMahan #PresidentialElections."

Earlier today, Murmu filed her nomination papers for the July 18 presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

Murmu was also accompanied by union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, BJP president J P Nadda and several chief ministers including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, B S Bommai, Bhupendra Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh.

Besides the NDA leaders, YSR Congress' V Vijaysai Reddy and BJD leader Sasmit Patra, who are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination.

Meanwhile, Murmu today called up some key opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and sought their support for her candidature.

Sources told news agency PTI that she called them up personally and spoke to them before filing her nomination. All the three leaders expressed their best wishes to her, sources said.