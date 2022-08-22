VIDEO: Job aspirant holding national flag gets brutally caned by Patna ADM, video sparks outrage

Photo: Screen grab

In a brutal incident that was recorded in Bihar's capital city Patna on Monday, a protesting student holding tricolour was beaten mercilessly in the middle of the road by the city's Additional District Magistrate (law and order) while he laid on the ground injured.

The video of the student being beaten up by a stick has gone viral on social media while he is pleading and crying.

The video shows K K Singh, Patna's Additional District Magistrate, brutally thrashing a protester with a stick while he lies on the ground holding the national flag. The youth continues to get beaten even as he tries to cover his face with the national flag. A cop is then seen in the video pulling the national flag from his possession and folding it.

According to media reports, the students are protesting in Bihar seeking employment. Notably, hundreds of aspiring teachers were lathicharged in Patna today as they protested against the delay in their recruitment.

BJP slams Bihar govt:

Following the video, the ADM, and the Bihar police is facing backlash from the people and the opposition.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Bihar BJP slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and the ADM, saying that the state has handed over a pen to a person who is used to firing guns.

"Is this government blind, which sticks on the tricolour, is this government deaf? For one it is a hobby, for one it is fun and for the public, it is a compulsion," tweeted Bihar BJP.

In the video, the student can be seen lying on the road holding the Indian flag while the police officer is charging him and the tricolour brutally with a lathi.

"Barbaric punishment by police sticks for seeking employment," one social media user Tweeted.

The student has been admitted to a hospital after he faced injuries on his head and face.

Sharing the video of the injured student, Bihar Teacher Candidate's Association tweeted, "The teacher candidate, who reached Patna from his village in the hope of getting a job, is lying in Besud Hospital injured by the barbaric sticks of the police."

"Look at the ADM's hooliganism, lathi-charge on those seeking jobs in teacher posts. ADM did not even care about the tricolor and brutally beat up the young man! RJD had promised employment but is giving them lathi! Free run for criminals & lathis for youth!" tweeted BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Dy CM orders inquiry:

Taking note of the incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that he spoke to Patna District Magistrate over the phone, who has constituted an inquiry into the matter. A committee under the supervision of Patna Central SP and DDC has been formed, informed Yadav on his Twitter handle.

"If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned officer," he added.

Notably, over 5,000 candidates took to the streets of Patna to demand the initial teacher reinstatement, and a large number of police forces were deployed with water cannons.

Meanwhile, thousands of teacher candidates from different districts of the state had been protesting for several months in this movement being held under the banner of the State Elementary Youth Teachers Association.