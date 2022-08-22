Friends insert steel glass in man's rectum, gets it surgically removed after 10 days |

In Odisha, a group of doctors removed a steel glass that had been placed into a man's colon by his friends.

The man had a steel glass surgically removed from his colon on Sunday at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The man's companion placed the glass inside his anus while he was inebriated.

Ten days ago, Krushna Rout, a 45-year-old employee in Surat, Gujarat, was out with his buddies. While he was drunk at the party, his friends sneakily placed a steel glass into his anus.

Even though Rout began experiencing lower gut pain the next day, he kept his family members in the dark about it. He left Surat and went back to his village in Ganjam when the discomfort got intolerable.

His stomach began to inflate as was unable to defecate. Rout went to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for a checkup on the advise of his relatives.

On getting the x-ray results, the doctors realised that he had a glass stuck in his rectum.

First, the doctors made an attempt to remove the glass through the rectum. But after failing in these attempts, they suggested Rout get surgery.

Performing the procedure were a team of medical professionals led by associate professor Sanjit Kumar Nayak, doctors Subrat Baral, Satyaswarup, and Pratibha, as well as professor Charan Panda, head of the hospital's surgical department. To get the steel glass, they sliced into the gut.

The individual underwent surgery, and according to hospital sources, he is healing well.