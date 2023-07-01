Watch: Stone Pelting, Bombs Hurdled In Jharkhand's Dhanbad Over Stolen E-Rickshaws Battery Charger

Violent clashes erupted Saturday between two groups over the theft of an E-rickshaws battery charger in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district.
As per news reports, the incident occurred in the Katras police station area, where the charger was recently stolen. Initially, a heated argument ensued regarding the theft, which quickly escalated into a violent clash. Both groups resorted to pelting stones and throwing bombs at each other.
Section 144 imposed in the area
Upon receiving information about the incident, the police promptly arrived at the scene. Additional forces have been deployed in order to prevent any further escalation of violence.
To maintain law and order, Section 144, which restricts gatherings of more than four people, has been imposed in Galudih, Chattabad, and Akash Kinari.
