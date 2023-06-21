Jharkhand: Board Class 10, 12 Scrutiny Application Ends Today; Check Link jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

Candidate must register through the provided link on the official website. Following that, one can log in and fill the form. | IStock Images

The Jharkhand Academic Council will be closing the JAC class 10 and 12 scrutiny application today i.e June 21, 2023. Eligible candidates who have appeared for this examination and want their answer key to be reviewed can visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/ today.

This scrutiny process allows students to request for a re-evaluation of their answer key in case they find any mistake. To get started with this process the candidate must register through the provided link on the official website. Following that, one can log in and fill the form.

Steps to fill JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Scrutiny:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand board.

Step 2: Look for the "scrutiny secondary/intermediate" link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: On the registration page, click on the registration link and enter your roll code and roll number as specified.

Step 4: Fill out the Jharkhand Board scrutiny application form with the required details. Make sure to provide accurate and complete information.

Step 5: Submit the application fee as specified by the board.

Step 6: After completing the form and submitting the fee, carefully review all the information provided.

Step 7: Once you have reviewed the form, click on the final submission button to submit your application.

On the other hand, Jharkhand board have declared the results of class 12 science stream along with class 10. This was on May 23, 2023.

The overall pass percentage for all streams combined is 95.38%. In the Class 12 Commerce stream, the overall pass percentage is 88.6%. For the Class 12 Arts stream, the overall pass percentage is 95.9%. Lastly, in the Class 12 Science stream, the overall pass percentage stands at 81.45%.

Read Also Heatwave Conditions: Jharkhand Schools Will Remain Shut Till June 17