Watch: Stampede At Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's Event In Noida, Elderly Woman Injured As Bouncers Hit Devotees

A stampede-like situation was witnessed at Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's court in Greated Noida on Wednesday in which several people fainted while an elderly woman suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place at Jaitpur where Dhirendra Shastri addressed a crowd of lakhs in his divine court.

Visuals of the stampede show several people stuck in the court even as police deployed at the venue struggled to control the massive crowd.

Read Also CBSE Asks Schools to Avoid Visiting its East Delhi Office During Bageshwar Baba Event

Bouncers placed at the event were also seen hitting the devotees which left several people injured.

Bageshwar Dham's twitter handle however, proudly claimed that they broke all records with the large crowd in attendance at the event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They also revealed that around 5-6 lakh people were present at the venue.

It is being reported that entry was being done through a small gate through the VIP pass.

It is here that some people received information about electrocution from the electric wire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

UP Police meanwhile, denied all reports of a stampede or lack of crowd control as they claimed that enough personnel were deployed at the venue to bring the situation under control.

Cops even denied anyone getting injured at the event even though there are multiple videos and pictures of the stampede and chaos doing the rounds on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)