Watch: Speeding Car Runs Over Python As Vehicles Wait For It To Cross Road

A video showing a speeding car running over a python attempting to cross a road on a rainy night has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and renewed calls for motorists to exercise caution during the monsoon season.

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The clip begins with several vehicles stopping and waiting as the large reptile slowly makes its way across the road toward a nearby patch of bushes. Moments later, a fast-moving car passes through the area and runs over the snake, leaving onlookers screaming in shock.

Fortunately, no other vehicles drove over the python. The reptile eventually managed to move away from the road and crawl back into its natural habitat.

The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users condemning the driver for failing to stop and allow the animal to cross safely. Others expressed relief that the python did not appear to have suffered serious injuries.

Several users also urged drivers to remain vigilant, especially at night and during periods of heavy rain, when snakes and other animals often emerge from their burrows and venture onto roads.

Sharing the video, an X account named "VIRAL Zone India" wrote that a "small bit of caution can save a creature's life" and stressed the importance of protecting wildlife to maintain ecological balance.

The post also reminded travellers that the monsoon season often forces animals out of their habitats, increasing the likelihood of encounters on roads and highways.

However, the exact location and date of the incident could not be independently verified, and it remains unclear where the footage was recorded.