WATCH: Snake Appears During Press Conference Of Bhupesh Baghel; CM Says ‘Pirpiti Hai, It Won’t Hurt’

Snake Appears During Press Conference Of Bhupesh Baghel | Twitter | ANI | Pixabay

Chhattisgarh: A snake appeared during the press conference of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday. The snake appeared while the CM was speaking to the media. People started to panic on seeing the snake and attacked the snake and also tried to kill the reptile. Bhupesh Baghel stopped them from attacking the snake and also asked them to let it go and requested the people to not kill the snake.

Incident caught on camera

The incident was caught on camera. The snake appeared from nowhere when Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was interacting with the media. The people present at the spot started to panic and tried to kill the snake, to which the CM said that "Pirpiti hein", don't worry and don't hurt it." Bhupesh Baghel also asked the officials present on the spot to bring a plastic bag and put the snake in it and leave it to some other place.

Netizens react

Netizens are reacting hilariously to the incident and sharing their comments over the incident. Few people are saying that the snake must have come to greet on Nag Panchami. Another user shared a GIF of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with a caption "Mujhse Bhi Log Darte Hai." People are also praising Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for his love for animals. And also hail the CM for not allowing the people to kill the reptile which was harmless.

Non-venomous snake

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also mentioned about the type of snake which was a "Pirpiti." He also said that it is a non-venomous snake and will not harm anyone. Pirpiti, which is known as the buff striped keelback is said to be a non-venomous species of snakes. The snakes are normally found across Asia. These snakes are also non-aggressive and non-venomous. The snakes are quite commonly found but they are rarely seen.

