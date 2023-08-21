Man Bitten by Snake In Gujarat, Travels Over 1300 Kms In 'Coma' To Reach Kanpur For Treatment

Man Bitten by Snake In Gujarat, Travels Over 1300 Kms In 'Coma' |

Kanpur, August 21: A youth, bitten by a snake in Gujarat on August 15, travelled around 1,300 km and reached Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for his treatment. Sunil Kumar, 20, of Fatehpur works as a labourer in Rajkot, Gujarat, where a snake bit him. He was rushed to a health centre there but his condition worsened and later, he became unconscious.

Spent Rs 51,000 on ambulance

His family members got worried over his deteriorating health and decided to take him to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur for treatment. Subsequently, they hired an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance in Gujarat for Rs 51,000 and travelled a distance of 1,307 km to bring the patient to Kanpur.

Patient began to recuperate

On reaching LLR Hospital, he was immediately put on a ventilator and his treatment was started. The hard work of the doctors paid off and slowly the patient began to recuperate and the ventilator support was removed on Saturday. Senior physician of LLR Dr B.P. Priyadarshi said that the patient had arrived on the night of August 17.

Snake venom had a neuro-toxic effect

“His condition was very critical. Snake venom had a neuro-toxic effect in the body. Anti-venom and other medicines were given to him. Sunil’s condition has now improved. He has been removed from the ventilator and shifted to the ICU ward. His life is now out of danger,” he added. Sunil is a native of Rari village under Kishanpur police station area of Uttar Pradesh' Fatehpur district and works in Rajkot.

