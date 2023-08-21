 Man Bitten by Snake In Gujarat, Travels Over 1300 Kms In 'Coma' To Reach Kanpur For Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMan Bitten by Snake In Gujarat, Travels Over 1300 Kms In 'Coma' To Reach Kanpur For Treatment

Man Bitten by Snake In Gujarat, Travels Over 1300 Kms In 'Coma' To Reach Kanpur For Treatment

Sunil Kumar, 20, of Fatehpur works as a labourer in Rajkot, Gujarat, where a snake bit him. He was rushed to a health centre there but his condition worsened and later, he became unconscious.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Man Bitten by Snake In Gujarat, Travels Over 1300 Kms In 'Coma' |

Kanpur, August 21: A youth, bitten by a snake in Gujarat on August 15, travelled around 1,300 km and reached Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for his treatment. Sunil Kumar, 20, of Fatehpur works as a labourer in Rajkot, Gujarat, where a snake bit him. He was rushed to a health centre there but his condition worsened and later, he became unconscious.

Spent Rs 51,000 on ambulance

His family members got worried over his deteriorating health and decided to take him to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur for treatment. Subsequently, they hired an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance in Gujarat for Rs 51,000 and travelled a distance of 1,307 km to bring the patient to Kanpur.

Read Also
Snake Bites Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains During Flood Rescue Operation, He Shares Pics &...
article-image

Patient began to recuperate

On reaching LLR Hospital, he was immediately put on a ventilator and his treatment was started. The hard work of the doctors paid off and slowly the patient began to recuperate and the ventilator support was removed on Saturday. Senior physician of LLR Dr B.P. Priyadarshi said that the patient had arrived on the night of August 17.

Snake venom had a neuro-toxic effect

“His condition was very critical. Snake venom had a neuro-toxic effect in the body. Anti-venom and other medicines were given to him. Sunil’s condition has now improved. He has been removed from the ventilator and shifted to the ICU ward. His life is now out of danger,” he added. Sunil is a native of Rari village under Kishanpur police station area of Uttar Pradesh' Fatehpur district and works in Rajkot.

Read Also
Pawan Jogpal, Snake Man From Haryana Rescued 5,600 Reptiles Even After Being Bitten 10 Times In A...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 17 Indian Youths Released From Tripoli Jail In Libya Arrive At Delhi Airport; Get Emotional...

WATCH: 17 Indian Youths Released From Tripoli Jail In Libya Arrive At Delhi Airport; Get Emotional...

Countdown Begins: Chandrayaan 3 Is All Set To Land On The Moon On August 23; Here's Where You Can...

Countdown Begins: Chandrayaan 3 Is All Set To Land On The Moon On August 23; Here's Where You Can...

Delhi Crime: Govt Official Booked For Raping, Impregnating His Deceased Friend’s Minor Daughter In...

Delhi Crime: Govt Official Booked For Raping, Impregnating His Deceased Friend’s Minor Daughter In...

Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Nilothi Village; Visuals Surface

Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Nilothi Village; Visuals Surface

Chandrayaan 3: Special Prayers Performed In Agra For Successful Landing Of Vikram Lander On Moon

Chandrayaan 3: Special Prayers Performed In Agra For Successful Landing Of Vikram Lander On Moon