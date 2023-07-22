 Watch: Sikh Man Thrashes Resident Over Parking Dispute In Delhi's Sant Nagar; Video Goes Viral
Watch: Sikh Man Thrashes Resident Over Parking Dispute In Delhi's Sant Nagar; Video Goes Viral

The video has sparked anger among netizens on Twitter, with some demanding police intervention, while others suggest that the Sikh man should experience the same treatment he inflicted on the other individual.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

A video circulating on social media captures an incident from Delhi's Sant Nagar, where a man wearing a turban is seen using a thick stick to hit another person over a parking disagreement. The incident reportedly occurred around a month ago.

In the video, the turban-clad man can be seen striking the other man several times with a stick while his female companion attempts to shield him. Two women accompanying the Sikh man are also seen pushing and verbally abusing the woman wearing pink coloured clothers.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked anger among netizens on Twitter, with some demanding police intervention, while others suggest that the Sikh man should experience the same treatment he inflicted on the other individual.

One Twitter user, @navdrohi, expressed their frustration in Hindi, stating that the stick-wielding Sardar (Sikh man) deserves to be disciplined.

@dhanv shared their sadness and anger, emphasising the need to find peaceful resolutions to conflicts instead of resorting to violence.

@PoornimaNimo questioned the growing trend of anger and violence in society, suggesting that conflicts could be resolved through communication and understanding. They proposed the idea of teaching classes focused on maintaining calmness and avoiding aggressive behaviour.

