WATCH: Same-sex relationship results in acid attack on mother-son in UP's Lucknow; CCTV footage of attackers surfaces |

Lucknow: A same sex relationship that went wrong was the reason behind the acid attack on mother and son in Lucknow on January 29. CCTV footage of the area confirmed the attackers leaving after attack.

In UP's Lucknow, a mother-son duo were attacked with acid at their residence in Gomtinagar area last night. Both admitted to hospital. CCTV footage of the suspects has also surfaced.

Police arrested gay interior decorator for planning & carrying out crime

The police have arrested a gay interior decorator Vikram, 32, from Haryana who allegedly orchestrated the attack to get rid of the victim, Vikas, 26, with whom he was in a relationship.

Police said that the accused, Vikram gave Rs 50,000 to his cousin Mohit Kumar and Deepak Kumar to carry out the attack after Vikas threatened him that he would reveal his sexual orientation to his family. Police have also arrested Mohit while Deepak is still on the run.

Vikas and his mother had suffered 30 per cent burns and are under treatment at the Civil Hospital. Vikram of Jhajjar district of Haryana and Mohit of Delhi were arrested from Bawana police station area in Delhi on Monday.

'Both met online and were in relationship for 8 years,' said Police

Police claimed that Vikram and Vikas were in a relationship for the last eight years. "Vikram and Vikas met on social media and when they found that both of them were fond of movies like 'Those People', 'Holding the Man', and 'Wild Horses', and revealed their sexual orientation to each other," said a senior police officer.

Vikram, who was a rich man, started visiting Lucknow to spend time with Vikas. Vikram, who is B.Tech and works as interior decorator, helped Vikas financially. Vikram is married and had children through IVF procedure, police claimed.

"For the last few months, Vikas had been pressuring Vikram to leave his family and start living with him. Vikram tried to convince Vikas but failed. Vikas allegedly threatened to expose Vikram after which he chalked out a plan to get rid of him and gave money to Mohit and Deepak for the attack," the officer said.

The trio went to Lucknow, 2 of them carried out acid attack

Additional DCP, east zone, Syed Ali Abbas said that the trio moved to Lucknow and later arranged for a motorcycle. Vikram stayed back while Mohit and Deepak headed for Vikas's house which Vikram had shown them in advance.

"The plan was to attack the victim only and to give him a strong message but the attackers committed a mistake by throwing acid on his mother too. The acid which they used was taken from the battery of Vikram's car. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled to Delhi," the officer said.

