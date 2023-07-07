WATCH: Ruckus Breaks Out In Tripura Assembly After 5 Opposition MLAs Were Suspended For Disturbing Decorum Of House |

A heated incident unfolded during the Assembly session in Tripura as MLAs from the BJP and Tipra Motha party engaged in a ruckus on Friday. The clash was triggered by a question raised by opposition leader Animesh Debbarma regarding the alleged watching of a pornographic movie by BJP MLA Jadav Lak Nath during the previous Assembly Session in March. A video of the ruckus has surfaced on the internet showing dramatic scenes in the House.

Opposition Demands Action

During the budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, opposition parties including Tipra Motha, Congress, and CPIM staged protests demanding accountability for BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath's conduct. Nath had previously faced criticism for watching an obscene video during a previous assembly session, and the opposition leaders demanded swift action in response.

Opposition Disrupts Budget Speech

As the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, began the budget speech, Opposition Leader Animesh Debbarma highlighted the issue of BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath's alleged misconduct. Debbarma pointed out the lack of action taken against Nath despite the incident. Dissatisfied with the response, the opposition leaders disrupted the budget speech, expressing their discontent and demanding immediate action.

Protests and Suspension

In response to the opposition's agitation, the Speaker assured a response regarding the raised issue. However, the opposition parties, dissatisfied with the delay, resorted to protests by entering the well of the house. Amidst the uproar, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha requested the Speaker to suspend five opposition MLAs for disturbing the house during the budget speech.

Suspended MLAs

Following the Chief Minister's request, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen suspended Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Tipra Motha MLA Birshaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma, Nandita Reang, and CPIM MLA Nayan Sarkar from the session. The suspension was a consequence of their involvement in disrupting the proceedings and creating an atmosphere of tension and dissatisfaction.

Read Also Tripura Shocker! BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath blatantly watches porn on mobile during Assembly session