Watch: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, others lathi-charged during visit to Hathras victim's home

After Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the Hathras victim's family on Saturday, several political leaders reached Bulgarhi village on Sunday to meet the victim's family.

Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary met family members of the alleged gangrape victim in Bulgarhi. However, while speaking with press the workers along with Jayant Chaudhary were allegedly lathi-charged by the police.

The videos of the same went viral on Twitter and even the RLD's Twitter handle uploaded the video.