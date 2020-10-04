Watch: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, others lathi-charged during visit to Hathras victim's home

After Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the Hathras victim's family on Saturday, several political leaders reached Bulgarhi village on Sunday to meet the victim's family.
Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary met family members of the alleged gangrape victim in Bulgarhi. However, while speaking with press the workers along with Jayant Chaudhary were allegedly lathi-charged by the police.
The videos of the same went viral on Twitter and even the RLD's Twitter handle uploaded the video.
While speaking about the incidence, Hathras Sadar SDM Prem Prakash Meena said, "a delegation of not more than 5 people are allowed inside the village. Delegations of Samajwadi Party & Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) came in, we got 5 names listed and allowed them to go there. Eventually, their workers started misbehaving with women personnel."
He also alleged that the RLD cadre and SP cadre broke the barricading and pelted stones. "One of our COs has been injured. To disperse the crowd we had to use minor force. The situation is under control," SDM added.
(With inputs from ANI)