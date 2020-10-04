After Hathras visit, Rahul Gandhi now joins Kheti Bachao Yatra in Punjab to protest against Farm Acts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly made headlines over the past week. From condemning the alleged gang-rape and murder of a young woman in Uttar Pradesh and later visiting her family to speaking out against the recently passed Farm Acts - it has been a busy week.

And if one goes by an update that was posted to the Congress' social media handles, it is not over yet. From Sunday (at 10 am), Rahul Gandhi is slated to take up a three day yatra through Punjab and Haryana. He is expected to hold public meetings and a tractor rally in Punjab. It has been dubbed the 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.