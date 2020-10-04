After Hathras visit, Rahul Gandhi now joins Kheti Bachao Yatra in Punjab to protest against Farm Acts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly made headlines over the past week. From condemning the alleged gang-rape and murder of a young woman in Uttar Pradesh and later visiting her family to speaking out against the recently passed Farm Acts - it has been a busy week.
And if one goes by an update that was posted to the Congress' social media handles, it is not over yet. From Sunday (at 10 am), Rahul Gandhi is slated to take up a three day yatra through Punjab and Haryana. He is expected to hold public meetings and a tractor rally in Punjab. It has been dubbed the 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.
As per Punjab Congress, Gandhi will be holding a tractor rally at Nihal Singh Wala, Jagraon and Raikot as per the first day's schedule. He will be accompanied by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Affairs In-charge Harish Rawat , PPCC President Sunil Jakhar and other party leaders.
"All of Punjab must stand united against Centre's anti-farmer Laws. The first step in getting these legislations repealed will be to get our collective voice heard in Delhi. With this intent, Punjab is starting a 3-day Kheti Bachao Yatra from tomorrow," the Chief Minister had tweeted on Saturday night.
Since the passage of several contentious Farm Bills, Punjab has seen vociferous protests. Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned as a Union Minister in protest, and soon after, the SAD cut ties with its long-time ally, the BJP. Farmers and farm organisations in the state have also been agitating, and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar has now prevailed for nearly two weeks.
