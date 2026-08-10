 WATCH: Renuka Chowdhary Dons 'Modiya-Bind' Glasses Takes Satirical Swipe At Modi Govt In Parliament
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WATCH: Renuka Chowdhary Dons 'Modiya-Bind' Glasses Takes Satirical Swipe At Modi Govt In Parliament

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary arrived in Parliament wearing glasses labelled “Modiya” and “Bind” on the lenses, creating a pun on motiyabind. She said the glasses were meant for “andhbhakts” who, she claimed, cannot see corruption and other issues under the Modi government. Chowdhary also quipped that people on the streets were distributing the glasses for free.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
WATCH: Renuka Chowdhary Dons 'Modiya-Bind' Glasses Takes Satirical Swipe At Modi Govt In Parliament

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary arrived in Parliament on Monday wearing a pair of glasses carrying the words 'Modiya' and 'Bind' on the lenses, in a satirical political jab at the Narendra Modi government. The stunt played on the Hindi word motiyabind, or cataract, and quickly drew attention during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

'For Andhbhakts', Says Renuka Chowdhary

Explaining her unusual choice of eyewear, Chowdhary said the glasses were meant for “andhbhakts” (blind devotees) who, she claimed, were unable to see issues such as corruption and other problems in the country under the Modi government.

When asked about the glasses, the Congress MP quipped that she had not put them together herself, saying that people on the streets were distributing them for free.

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Opposition's Satirical Swipe at Govt

Chowdhary's gesture came amid heated political exchanges in Parliament, with the Opposition continuing to target the government over various issues. Her eyewear was presented as a visual political message, using wordplay and satire to criticise the ruling establishment.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, BJP leaders staged a sit-in outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on Monday, demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state. Several BJP leaders were detained during the protest.

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