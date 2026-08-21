WATCH: Rahul Gandhi’s Intense Confrontation With Delhi Police Officer Over Student’s Pellet Injury; FIR Registered After Sit-In Protest

A video showing Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in an intense exchange with a Delhi Police officer at Parliament Street Police Station has surfaced, with Gandhi pressing officials over the registration of an individual FIR for student Sahil Lochab’s alleged pellet gun injuries.

In the video, Gandhi can be seen emphatically questioning the officer and demanding clarity on the action being taken in Lochab’s case.

‘I Am Not Going Anywhere’

Gandhi insisted that the complaint must result in an individual FIR and said he would continue his protest until action was taken.

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“Be it 30 days, 50 days or even six months, I am not going anywhere till an individual FIR is registered,” Gandhi said.

The confrontation came during Gandhi’s sit-in outside the DCP Office, where he was accompanied by Lochab and demanded accountability over the alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 student protest.

FIR Registered Over Alleged Pellet Gun Firing

Following the protest, Delhi Police initiated the FIR process over the alleged pellet gun firing. According to an India Today report, police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons based on a complaint filed by Sahil Lochab.

No individual has been named as an accused in the case so far, and further investigation is underway.

Congress Leaders Join Demand For Action

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Priyanka Gandhi were also present at the DCP office as the complaint progressed.

The Congress has been demanding accountability over the alleged use of pellet guns during the July 20 student protest, with Gandhi framing the issue as a matter of constitutional rights and police accountability.

July 20 Protest Triggered Pellet Gun Controversy

The controversy stems from the July 20 student protests over alleged examination irregularities. Several protesters were reportedly injured during the police action, including Lochab, who suffered serious eye injuries.

The Congress has alleged excessive use of force during the protest, while the alleged use of pellet guns has remained a contentious issue.

The latest FIR marks a development in the case following Gandhi’s confrontation with police officials and his demand for individual accountability over Lochab’s injuries.