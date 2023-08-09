WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Gets Off Vehicle, Checks On Person Whose Scooter Met With An Accident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while exiting 10 Janpath, stopped his car to check on a person who fell off the scooter. The video of the incident emerged and was shared on social media. It is said that the scooter-rider had a minor accident.

Rahul stopped his vehicle and asked about the well-being of the person involved in the accident. He shook hands and then left from the spot.

Congress tweets video

The Indian National Congress (INC) shared the video with the caption "Jannayak."

Rahul in spotlight following SC's stay on his conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in the spotlight ever since the Supreme Court put a stay on his conviction on August 4. The Gujarat High Court had upheld Surat court's verdict that sentenced Rahul and convicted the Congress leader for two years in 'Modi surname' defamation case. The case is filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who filed a case on Rahul after the Congress leader in a rally in Karnataka in 2019 had remarked: "Why do all thieves have Modi surname?"

Rahul reinstated as MP

Rahul Gandhi's status as member of parliament was restored on Monday (August 7), after the Supreme Court put a stay on his conviction on Friday (August 4). Rahul visited the Parliament on Monday itself as the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Alliance) MPs welcomed him with great enthusiasm.

