WATCH: Punjab Police Officers Fall Off Scooty Twice While Trying To Escape From Vigilance Raid

A shocking incident took place in Punjab on Wednesday when two police officers were shameless seen escaping from a raid conducted by the vigilance department on a scooty and fell off it twice during their run.

The two cops left their own car at the raid spot and fled on a girl's scooty but were chased by villagers.

The cops navigated through the narrow winding roads at high speeds but eventually the driver lost control and crashed the scooty while trying to take a sharp left turn.

They were then intercepted by two villagers on a Royal Enfield motorbike who went after the cops.

They both tried to flee once again but crashed the scooty while trying to take a u-turn. The driver lost control and overturned the scooty which fell on his leg while the other cop was trying to pacify the villagers.

Major embarrassment for Punjab police

The latest incident comes just days after the Punjab vigilance arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for taking a bribe.

ASI Harjinder Singh at Police Station VB, Ferozepur Range, was caught taking a bribe of ₹20,000 from the complainant, identified as Harpreet Singh from Mahianwala village.

Harjinder demanded the bribe for not taking action against Harpreet in a complaint filed by another resident of the same village. Harjinder had already taken ₹3,000 from the victim a day before and asked for another ₹20K.

Harpreet even provided a call recording which helped nab the accused after the vigilance team laid a trap. An FIR under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against ASI Harjinder Singh.

