Punjab Police Constable 2023: Admit Card Released At punjabpolice.gov.in; Know How To Download Here

Punjab Police Constable 2023: Admit Card Released At punjabpolice.gov.in | Representative pic

The Punjab Police has released the admit cards for the recruitment examination of constables for the year 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Punjab Police Constable recruitment can now download their admit cards from the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in

This exam will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase scheduled fro 5th AUgust to 14th September 2023,a nd the second phase from 15th September to 25th September 2023.

Steps to download Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Police - punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says "Download Admit Card for Constable Recruitment 2023" and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password as provided during the application process.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination.

The recruitment examination aims to fill a total number of 1746 vacancies for constables in the Punjab Police force. It is an essential step in the selection process, and candidates must carry the admit card to the examination center as it serves as a proof of their eligibility to appear for the exam.

The selection process is based on a Computer Based Test, followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) and finally document verification.

Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, registration number, examination date, time, and venue.

