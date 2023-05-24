 Top three slots in Class 12 exams in Punjab clinched by girls
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday declared the results of Class 12 board exams, with the top three slots were secured by girls.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Girls bag top three positions in Class 12 exams in Punjab | ANI (Representative)

Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School in Sardulgarh secured the first position in the humanities group by securing 100 per cent marks.

Shreya Singla, of MSD Senior Secondary Public School in Bathinda, secured the second position with 498 marks, while Navpreet Kaur of B.C.M. Ludhiana Senior Secondary School, got the third position with 497 marks.

The science subject saw 98.8 pass percentage, commerce 98.30 percentage, humanities, 90.62 percentage and vocational 84.66 percentage. This year, 6.25 per cent compartments have been recorded.

A spokesman for the PSEB said this time 296,709 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 274,378 have passed, while 3,637 have failed.

Besides, the compartment of 12,569 students has recorded and the result of 125 students has been delayed.

The spokesperson said the pass percentage of girls was 95.14 per cent and 90.25 per cent for boys. In urban areas, the pass percentage was 92.90 per cent, while in rural areas, it was 92.17 per cent.

Likewise, the pass percentage in government schools was 91.86 per cent, while private schools recorded 94.77 per cent and government-aided schools 91.03 per cent.

article-image

