WATCH | Police personnel in Haryana resort to aerial firing after stone-pelting by protesters over 'Agnipath' scheme

Police personnel resorts to aerial firing to warn protesters in Haryana | ANI

In the wake of the violent protests in Haryana's Palwal over Defense Ministry's latest recruitment scheme 'Agnipath', police personnel deployed at DC residence in the area resorted to aerial firing in order to warn protesters who were pelting stones at the residence.

In the video shared by ANI, one can see several policemen were injured in the stone pelting that took place on Thursday, a day after the recruitment scheme was unveiled by the Centre. The video also shows a few police vehicles were also vandalised as the protest took place near the police station.

Duty Magistrate of Palwal told ANI, "Some police personnel have been injured in the incident. 3-4 vehicles were torched by protestors. Till now, the protestors have not been identified."

Violent protest erupts in the country

Violent protests erupted in states of Bihar and Utarakhand. The army aspirants were seen torching a train and public property. Students also resorted to stone-pelting at Ara railway station in Bihar as fierce protests took place in other areas of the state.

Protests began in some districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday against the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme of the Central government. Students blocked the GT road in Bulandshahr and raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of the scheme which allow short-term recruitment in the armed forces.

'Agnipath' initiative

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

The scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bringing about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy Armed Forces - which is indeed the need of the hour.

The selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces. A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year.

During this period of service to the nation, the Agniveers will be imparted with various military skills and experience, discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage and patriotism.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi writes to Rajnath Singh

BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi on Wednesday raised questions on the Agnipath scheme by saying a government is elected for five years then why are youths being given four years to serve the nation.

Writing a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the saffron party leader highlighted that the youth of the country have many doubts and questions and they need to be addressed and the government needs to clarify their stand.