Agnipath scheme: Protests erupt over military jobs scheme; govt accused of fooling youngsters

Representative Image | Twitter

A day after the Central Government launched Agnipath, a radical recruitment plan for the armed forces, protests have erupted at various parts of the country, with youngsters accusing the government of making a fool of them. Protests broke out in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Buxar today, with the protesters asking what they will do after four years.

According to NDTV report, one of the protestors, Gulshan Kumar from Bihar said, "Merely four years of service will mean we will have to study for other jobs after that, and be left behind others our age."

Under the scheme, about 45,000 people between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the services for a four-year tenure. During this period, they will be paid a monthly salary between Rs 30,000-40,000 plus allowances. They will also be entitled to medical and insurance benefits. After four years, only 25 per cent of these soldiers will be retained and they will go on to serve for a full 15 years in non-officer ranks. The remaining will exit the services with a package between ₹ 11 lakh - ₹ 12 lakh, but won't be eligible for pension benefits.

Another aspirant Shivam Kumar echoed many of those who prepare for Army recruitment drives for years. "I have been running and preparing myself physically for two years now. Will I now take up a job that's just for four years?" he asked.

Key features of "AGNIPATH" scheme

* Opportunity to serve the nation as Agniveers through enrolment in Armed forces * Pan India merit based recruitment * Four years tenure

* Attractive monthly emoluments and handsome "Seva Nidhi" package * Based on merit and organisation requirement, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre of the Armed Forces.

Benefits and salary

Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest.

In the first year, Agniveers will get Rs 30,000 per month but they will receive only Rs 21,000 as 30 per cent of their remuneration or Rs 9,000 will be their contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund and the government will contribute the same amount to the corpus fund.

Agniveers will receive Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year. They will get Rs 11.71 lakh as Seva Nidhi Package after four years.