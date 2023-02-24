Watch: PM Modi praises Nagaland minister Temjen Imna for his social media prowess, he responds, 'Guruji ne bol diya...'

During a rally in poll-bound Nagaland on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Temjen Imna Along, the Nagaland chief of his party, for his social media prowess.

Along, who has become a sensation on Twitter, shared a brief clip of the event and expressed his gratitude by stating, “Guruji ne bol diya! Bas hum to dhanya ho gaye!"

Prime Minister Modi, in the 32-second clip posted by Along, said: “The BJP President in Nagaland, Temjen Imna, is now known throughout the whole country. People enjoy what he says in his videos. He has been representing Nagaland and the northeast in a grand way on social media. I even try to follow him on social media."

During PM Modi's speech, the mention of Along, who is widely recognized for his sense of humor, sparked a rousing cheer.

Along, the Minister for Higher Education and Tribal Affairs in Nagaland, regularly amuses his followers by making jokes at his own expense, including poking fun at his weight and marital status.

As a first-time BJP MLA, Along has garnered a strong following thanks to his humorous personality and updates about the state.

The BJP-NDPP alliance is set to contest in all the seats of the 60-member state assembly as Nagaland gears up for the upcoming elections.