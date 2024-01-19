Watch: PM Modi Inaugurates Huge Boeing Campus In Bengaluru Built At Cost Of ₹1,600 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also present on the occassion. The state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus, built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore on a 43-acre site, is reported to be Boeing's most substantial investment outside the United States.

Located at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city, the campus is poised to emerge as a crucial center for partnerships with dynamic startups, as well as engagement with the private and government sectors in India.

The center is expected to contribute to the advancement of next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to launch the 'Boeing Sukanya Programme,' which "aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector," according to an official.

"The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women to learn critical skills in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector," the official stated, as per PTI.

