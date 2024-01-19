 Watch: PM Modi Inaugurates Huge Boeing Campus In Bengaluru Built At Cost Of ₹1,600 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: PM Modi Inaugurates Huge Boeing Campus In Bengaluru Built At Cost Of ₹1,600 Crore

Watch: PM Modi Inaugurates Huge Boeing Campus In Bengaluru Built At Cost Of ₹1,600 Crore

The state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus, built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore on a 43-acre site, is reported to be Boeing's most substantial investment outside the United States.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also present on the occassion. The state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus, built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore on a 43-acre site, is reported to be Boeing's most substantial investment outside the United States.

Located at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city, the campus is poised to emerge as a crucial center for partnerships with dynamic startups, as well as engagement with the private and government sectors in India.

Read Also
DGCA-Ordered Inspection Finds 'Washer' Missing On Boeing 737 MAX Plane Operated By Indian Airline,...
article-image

The center is expected to contribute to the advancement of next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to launch the 'Boeing Sukanya Programme,' which "aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector," according to an official.

"The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women to learn critical skills in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector," the official stated, as per PTI.

Regarding PM Modi's visit to temples in southern India, MoS L Murugan commented, "Our Prime Minister is observing fast for Ram Mandir's 'pranpratishtha' in Ayodhya...So, our Prime Minister is visiting the historic places related to the Ramayana or where Lord Ram went and did 'pooja'...Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and now Tamil Nadu. Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam is a very ancient temple...Lord Ram had prayed there, so Prime Minister Modi is visiting."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Horror: Mother Hits ‘Adopted Child’ With Sharp Object, Pulls Hair, And Throws Her To Ground;...

UP Horror: Mother Hits ‘Adopted Child’ With Sharp Object, Pulls Hair, And Throws Her To Ground;...

Gujarat Congress Faces Setback As Veteran Leader CJ Chavda Resigns, Likely To Join BJP

Gujarat Congress Faces Setback As Veteran Leader CJ Chavda Resigns, Likely To Join BJP

Indore Orphanage Horror: Children Stripped, Tortured With Red Chili Smoke; Chilling Details Emerge...

Indore Orphanage Horror: Children Stripped, Tortured With Red Chili Smoke; Chilling Details Emerge...

Bengaluru Shocker: LGBTQ+ Member Abducted, Tortured & Robbed In Possible Hate Crime; Victim Reveals...

Bengaluru Shocker: LGBTQ+ Member Abducted, Tortured & Robbed In Possible Hate Crime; Victim Reveals...

'Mukhyamantriji, Aisa Hota Rehta Hai': PM Tells Siddaramaiah After Crowd Chants 'Modi Modi' During...

'Mukhyamantriji, Aisa Hota Rehta Hai': PM Tells Siddaramaiah After Crowd Chants 'Modi Modi' During...