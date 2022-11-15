WATCH: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi exchange greetings at G20 dinner | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.

Tuesday was the first day of the two-day Group of 20 Summit. India is among the 19 nations - both developed and emerging economies - and the European Union that make up the group.

Modi is in Bali to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.



Meanwhile, Indonesia's President will hand over G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022.

PM Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'.

PM Modi, Biden review India-US strategic partnership in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2 and reviewed India-US strategic partnership on the margins of G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday.

Both sides discussed close cooperation in future-oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence, an official statement by Prime Minister's office read.

The two leaders also exchanged dialogue on topical global and regional developments.

As per the official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Joe Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership and expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India's G-20 Presidency.