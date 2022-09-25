Watch: People block National Highway protesting Ankita Bhandari's murder |

On Sunday, in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, angry people took to the streets demanding justice. Protesters blocked the Srinagar National Highway demanding that Ankita's post-mortem report be made public. Earlier, Ankita's father and brother refused to perform the last rites and demanded a post-mortem report.

The administration, on the other hand, tried to convince Ankita's family.

#AnkitaBhandari Murder Case:

People taking to the streets, women demonstrating with posters of Ankita, family unhappy with PM report will not perform last rites#JusticeForAnkita #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/GO8D9ffaWc — Himanshu dixit 💙 (@HimanshuDixitt) September 25, 2022

"We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and was thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report," said Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari.

The SIT on Sunday told ANI that her Whatsapp chats were also being probed.

As per reports a WhatsApp chat has come to the fore in the investigation. According to police sources, in this chat, Ankita is telling her friend that the owner of the resort is pressuring her to provide 'extra service' to the guests. There is a lot of anger among people after the murder of the receptionist.

The SIT in-charge of Ankita Bhandari murder case, DIG PR Devi, told ANI that Ankita's WhatsApp chats that have surfaced are also being probed.

As per a viral chat, it is alleged that it was being said that the guest would get 'extra service' for Rs 10,000. In the WhatsApp chat, there is talk of providing 'extra service' in the name of providing spa treatment at the Vanatara Resort.