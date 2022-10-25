e-Paper Get App
Watch: Passengers crowd Surat railway station during Diwali festive season

The video from Surat's Udhna has gone viral on social media.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Watch: Passengers crowd Surat railway station during Diwali festive season | Twitter
Holidays are often marked with outings with family and friends. Where did you travel this long weekend? A video showing a massive crowd gathered on the platform of Surat railway station has surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the visuals show passengers rushing to board a train towards UP and Bihar.

"The crowd is huge and most of the passengers are heading to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as they are trying to reach their native places for Diwali and Chhath. The crowd will continue for the next couple of days," a railway official was quoted in Times of India report. It was stated that there are seven regular trains running daily for UP and Bihar while one holiday special train (daily) has been commenced in view of the festival season.

