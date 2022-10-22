Watch: In a viral video, a few men were seen offering namaz onboard a train in UP's Kushinagar

A few men offer namaz onboard Satyagraha Express. | Twitter/ANI

In a viral video, a few men were seen offering namaz onboard a train in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on October 20, in the Satyagraha Express from Khadda to Kaptanganj.

It was reported that when the train progressed, some people were offering Namaz from the line in the corridor of the sleeper bogie. During this, some people were preventing the passengers from entering the corridor of the bogie which caused inconvenience to all the passengers.

Former BJP MLA Deeplal Bharti himself made a video of it and handed it over to the GRP. He alleged that in the sleeper bogie of Satyagraha Express, passengers were inconvenienced a lot due to such blocking of the way and offering prayers. Calling it wrong, he has demanded an immediate ban on such things.

Kushinagar: Video of offering Namaz in the corridor of the sleeper coach of the train goes viral#Kushinagar #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/irsJaz6xlX — Jai Jaiswal (@JaiJais07887097) October 22, 2022

On his complaint, the GRP has started an investigation into the matter.

Awadesh Singh, SP told the media that the investigation will be done and then further action will be taken on the matter.