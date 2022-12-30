Watch: Passenger praises IndiGo crew for helping him with injury; airline responds

Screengrabs from the video posted by Irfan Ansari. |

Usually passengers take to social media to complain about their travel experiences with particular airlines. However, in a unique incident, a passenger posted a video on Twitter and praised the IndiGo airline crew for their help.

Passenger helped with injury

A user named Irfan Ansari posted a video on his Twitter handle, in which an IndiGo cabin crew was seen helping him with an injury on hand. The passenger had hurt himself on hand while putting up his luggage. In this video, a member of crew could be first seen applying an ointment on the passenger's hand. Another member of crew then comes to the passenger with a band-aid and sticks it on his injury.

The aforementioned incident happened on an IndiGo flight from Doha to Delhi.

Irfan Ansari, the passenger who was provided first-aid, wrote: "Dear @IndiGo6E Please reward the both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated i believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute, Big respect to the girls and @IndiGo6E

@DGCAIndia"

Watch the video here:

IndiGo airlines responds

IndiGo airlines, responding to Ansari's tweet, thanked him for sharing the experience.

"Thank you for sharing this with us and appreciating our crew, Mr Ansari. They are truly angels in the sky, providing excellent care and attention to our customers," IndiGo wrote on Twitter.

