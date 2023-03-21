WATCH: Opposition puts up 'We want JPC' banner on Parliament building as protest over Adani-Hindenburg row |

Delhi: In a latest move amid the Adani-Hindenburg row, the opposition MPs staged a protest on the first floor of the Parliament building on Tuesday. Showing their distress after repeated demands on a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over the issue, the opposition leaders hung a massive banner on the first floor saying, "We want JPC."

According to reports, both Houses were adjourned till 2pm as logjam over Adani row continued today for the seventh day. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday on the sixth day of the second part of the budget session with the ruling BJP created ruckus with slogans for apology by Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition remaining firm on its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Adani affairs.

Opposition parties MPs protest in parliament#parliamentofindia pic.twitter.com/mO4XHrgacD — Kanika Katiyar (@kanikakatiyarr) March 21, 2023

Delhi | Opposition MPs protest on the first floor of the Parliament and demand a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue. pic.twitter.com/7HOfO8nBFS — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Both houses of Parliament are being adjourned since past week

The two Houses were first adjourned till 2 PM and then for the day in repetation of same scenarios whole of the last week. Though both sides are creating pandemonium, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla opted to call the Opposition leaders to allow the House to function.

Rahul Gandhi was away in Karnataka on Monday on the poll campaign but his party MPs insisted that he had not done anything wrong to apologise.

On Saturday, he got an opportunity in a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the external affairs when he clarified that nowhere he had sought help of the foreign countries for restoring democracy in India, telling two BJP MPs to stop this canard against him.

Read Also BJP moves to get Rahul Gandhi suspended from Parliament, writes letter to LS Speaker Om Birla