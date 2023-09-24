Watch: Nupur Sharma Promotes 'The Vaccine War' In Delhi In First Public Appearance Since Suspension From BJP

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma made her first public appearance since the 'Prophet Muhammed' controversy, attending a promotional event for director Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming movie 'The Vaccine War' in Delhi on Sunday.

During the event, Sharma joined the cast and makers of the film and expressed her gratitude to the vaccine scientists present, saying, "I just want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of you. It's because of your efforts that we Indians are alive today."

She also appreciated the film's organisers for inviting her, stating, "I'll simply say one thing - Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

"And India," she added, quickly correcting herself, "Bharat can do it."

Notably, Nupur Sharma has not made a public appearance since her debate on a TV news channel caused uproar May-end in 2022. Even the last tweet on her Twitter (now X) handle is from June 5, 2022, when she had posted a clarification over her controversial remarks and withdrew them unconditionally.

Nupur Sharma controversy

Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammed, made in a TV debate in May-end last year, angered Indian Muslims and outraged Islamic nations.

In response to objections voiced by numerous Islamic nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran, regarding her contentious statements, the BJP took the step of suspending Sharma from the party. Additionally, Naveen Kumar Jindal, the leader of the party's Delhi media unit, faced expulsion due to his act of sharing a screenshot of her offensive remark on Twitter.

The Supreme Court had also rebuked Sharma's statement and said that "her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire" and blamed her for "igniting emotions across the country".

