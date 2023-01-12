Prophet Comment Row: Former BJP leader Nupur Sharma gets gun license after frequent death threats

Prophet row: Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma approaches Supreme Court seeking stay on her arrest | File Photo

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has received a weapons license. She had requested permission to possess weapons because of the danger to her life. She frequently received death threats as a result of the contentious statement she made about the Prophet Muhammad.

In actuality, on May 26, 2022, Nupur Sharma made a contentious remark against the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. This sparked violent protests at several locations and calls for Nupur Sharma's imprisonment. There was also the possibility of beheading.

Sharma was part of the news debate on the Gyanvapi mosque issue, which was aired on Friday, during which she made certain comments about Islam and the Prophet Mohammed that sparked off widespread outrage in the Muslim community.