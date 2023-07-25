WATCH: MP Revenue Staffer 'Chews & Swallows' Bribe Money On Spotting Lokayukta Officials In Katni District

In a strange and weird incident, a patwari or a staffer of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, on spotting a team of Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE), swallowed money he had allegedly taken as bribe. The incident of the officer "chewing and swallowing" cash was caught on camera. The officers as well as netizens were shocked to witness the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rs 5000 bribe

The incident occurred when patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 5000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.

"A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," the official was quoted saying by news agency PTI. A case has been registered against him and further probe was underway, the SP said.

Similar incidents in the past

As strange as it might sound, similar incidents of note swallowing have taken place in the past as well. In the year 2022, a video had gone viral which showed a sub-inspector in Faridabad, when the cop tried to swallow notes he had taken as bribe after he was chased by vigilance officials, who tried to take out the note from the cop's mouth after getting hold of the cop. The entire incident had gone viral on social media and was commented upon.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)