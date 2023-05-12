 Mumbai: Man returning from Dubai confesses to swallowing gold biscuits to evade custom duty; held
Mumbai: Man returning from Dubai confesses to swallowing gold biscuits to evade custom duty; held

The man was taken to a hospital for medical examination, where the gold biscuits were recovered from his stomach.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
Custom officials intercepting gold and unaccounted cash at airports is nothing unusual. But this time around, a 30-year-old man took it to another level. 

On Thursday, a person identified as Intizar Ali, travelling from Dubai was arrested at the Mumbai airport for allegedly smuggling 240 grams of gold by swallowing seven gold biscuits. 

Gold biscuits recovered from stomach

The man was taken to a hospital for medical examination, where the gold biscuits were recovered from his stomach. 

As per reports, Ali was put on a high-fiber diet as he was made to consume a dozen bananas per day. Eventually, all the seven gold biscuits were naturally recovered from his body.

During the investigation, he confessed to swallowing gold biscuits in order to evade custom duty. 

Ali has been booked under the Customs Act and is being interrogated by the customs officials.

