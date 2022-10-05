Watch: Mother of J&K DG breaks out in front of media says 'What wrong did my son do with anybody?'

A senior police officer in Jammu and Kashmir was found dead at his home last night. The body had injury marks such as burns and his throat was slit. The police have arrested his domestic helper under suspicion.

Parmeshwari Lohia, the mother of the late Director General (DG) of Prisons, Hemant Kumar Lohia, was completely shocked and in roke out in front of media when she reached Jammu this morning. However, she denied having any information about the incident.

She said, "What was his fault? What wrong did my son do with anyone? We used to tell him to buy a vehicle. But he used to deny this, claiming that it was hard-earned money from a government fund and that he couldn't do anything with it.

On being asked about his killing, she denied that she didn’t know anything. She also denied having any information about the domestic help, saying she saw them. She said there had been no communication between them since the last 15 days.

Meanwhile, police say their investigations till now do not point to any terror link.

"In the initial investigation into the incident of Lohia's death, it has come to fore that one domestic helper, Yasir Ahmed, resident of Ramban, is the main accused," ADGP Mukesh Singh informed on Tuesday, adding that the CCTV footage collected from the incident spot showed him running after committing the crime.

"The interrogation with the accused is still underway. His disclosures in the matter are being corroborated by the field investigation," Singh said, adding that accused Ahmed has confessed to his crime.

J-K DGP Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday that Lohia had been staying at his friend's place for the past few days when Ahmed attacked him in the room (on the pretext of helping with some ailment) when the two were together.

DGP Dilbag Singh said that the accused latched the door from inside and attacked Lohia several times with a sharp weapon, and also tried to suffocate him.

Lohia was apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following a major manhunt launched throughout the night.

