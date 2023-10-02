 Monkey Steals Liquor Bottle From Bike Near Kanpur Police Commissioner’s Office On ‘Dry Day’, Video Goes Viral
Monkey Steals Liquor Bottle From Bike Near Kanpur Police Commissioner's Office On 'Dry Day', Video Goes Viral

The occurrence took place in close proximity to the Police Commissioner's office in Kanpur, where numerous police motorcycles were stationed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

On Gandhi Jayanti, a dry day, a viral video on social media captured the amusing sight of a monkey in Kanpur making a comical attempt to access a liquor bottle. In the video, the monkey can be seen perched on a motorcycle, skillfully opening a bag, retrieving a liquor bottle, and trying to unseal it.

One of the parked bikes in the vicinity had two bottles of liquor, specifically Royal Challenge and Royal Stag, concealed within a bag. A monkey, which was a familiar presence in the area, ascended the bike and successfully retrieved one of the bottles.

The monkey's playful episode was abruptly halted when a distant voice yelled, prompting it to hastily vacate the scene.

Watch the video here:

Kanpur's Joint Commissioner, Anand Prakash Tiwari, stated that they were unaware of the video and would initiate an inquiry to determine the owner of the bike containing the liquor bottles. He also noted previous efforts to manage the monkey population in the area.

article-image

