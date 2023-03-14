 WATCH: Marriage is neither for sexual enjoyment nor it is contract, says RSS general secretary
Supreme Court on Monday referred all the pleas on same-sex marriage to a five-judge Constitution Bench. The case will be heard on April 18.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
RSS Sah-Sarakaryavah, Dattatreya Hosabale (L) | PTI/File Photo

Responding to a question about Sangh's view of same-sex marriage, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday said that marriages can take place between two opposite genders only. "In Hindu life marriage is 'Sanskar', it isn't for enjoyment. Two individuals marry and have a family for the benefit of the society. Marriage is neither for sexual enjoyment nor it is a contract.."

Hearing on same-sex marriage

Supreme Court on Monday referred all the pleas on same-sex marriage to a five-judge Constitution Bench. The case will be heard on April 18.

A bunch of applications had been filed before Supreme Court which sought legal sanction for same-sex marriages.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the submissions on the issue involve an interplay between constitutional rights on the one hand and special legislative enactments, including the Special Marriage Act, on the other.

