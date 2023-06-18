Watch: Manipur Protesters Destroy Radio Set, Reject PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Demand 'Manipur Ki Baat'

A large number of people in Manipur expressed their discontent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence regarding the recent violence in the region.

On Sunday, they boycotted the "Mann Ki Baat" program and held a protest at Indo-Burma road in Imphal West District.

During the demonstration, the protesters destroyed a radio set and chanted slogans to show their disinterest in listening to the "Mann Ki Baat" program.

"Manipur Ki Baat"

As per news reports, one of the protesters stated, "We strongly oppose the Mann Ki Baat program. We are against it. Instead of Mann Ki Baat, we want to discuss the issues facing Manipur, we want 'Manipur Ki Baat'. We don't want to hear PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat."

Khomdram Surendra, the Media Coordinator of Thawai Meerel, expressed their condemnation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the ongoing crisis in Manipur. As a result, they decided to boycott the "Maan ki Baat" talk program broadcasted by All India Radio.

"PM Modi doesn't seem to care"

Surendra said, "Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't seem to care about the struggles faced by Manipur, the people no longer wish to listen to his Maan ki Baat." He also criticised Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for his inability to exert pressure on central leaders to address the current crisis, citing it as a sign of weakness.

Expressing his frustration with PM Modi's silence, Surendra further remarked that the Prime Minister had come to Manipur during the elections, seeking votes with folded hands, but he does not seem genuinely interested in resolving the crisis in the state.

