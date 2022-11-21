Watch: Man in West Bengal barks in front of BDO after his surname 'Dutta' misspelt in ration card

e-Paper Get App
Reportedly, he wanted to amend the misprint, however, the Bankura administration didn't pay heed to it.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
In an astonishing yet hilarious clip that has surfaced on Internet, a man in West Bengal's Bankura can be seen acting and barking like a dog in front of the BDO of his area! As funny as it may sound, it's actually a true incident that has been captured on camera and has now gone viral. 

In the video, the enraged man can be seen mimicking a dog's bark in front of the Block Development Officer of his area because the name on his ration card was misprinted. His last name 'Dutta' was printed incorrectly as 'Kutta' on his ration card. 

Check out the video here: 

Reportedly, he wanted to amend the misprint, however, the Bankura administration didn't pay heed to it. After failed attempts at getting the name amended, he resorted to behaving like a dog in front of the local authorities. 

Well, it does look like a unique way to stage a protest, rather the first of its kind!

