 WATCH: Man Eats Gobi Manchurian Inside Bengaluru Metro Coach, Fined
BMRCL has registered a case and imposed a penalty of Rs 500 for violating its rules regarding food consumption within the metro system.

Updated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
WATCH: Man Eats Gobi Manchurian Inside Bengaluru Metro Coach, Fined | Twitter

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has taken action against a passenger caught eating 'gobi manchurian' inside a Namma Metro train, marking the first such incident where BMRCL has registered a case and imposed a penalty of Rs 500 for violating its rules regarding food consumption within the metro system.

The incident

The incident, which occurred a few days ago, involved a regular passenger who commutes between Jayanagar and Sampige Road stations. A video capturing the act went viral on social media, highlighting the man's blatant disregard for the rules. Even though his friends can be heard cautioning him against eating inside the metro, he continued to do so, ultimately leading to the enforcement action.

A Namma Metro official confirmed that a case was registered against the passenger at the Jayanagar police station, and a penalty was imposed due to the clear violation of the established rules. In addition to the monetary penalty, the passenger also provided an undertaking at the station, pledging not to repeat such behavior in the future.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous case in September when BMRCL took legal action against Fidias Panayiotou, a Cyprus-based YouTuber known as 'Professional Mistake Maker,' who had surreptitiously entered a Metro station and traveled without a valid ticket. A video of his escapade also went viral on social media, prompting BMRCL to file a case against him with the KR Market police.

