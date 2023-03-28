WATCH: Man brings garland made out of footwear for Atiq Ahmed before his court hearing in Prayagraj |

Amid the ongoing drama of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed's arrest and hearing at the UP court, a man was seen waiting outside the Prayagraj MP-MLA Court with a garland of footwear for Atiq on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Varun who appears to be a lawyer stood outside the Prayagraj Court, carrying a garland of footwear. He said, "If I make Atiq Ahmed wear a garland of footwear, the Pal community and the entire lawyer community will be happy. He killed a member of the lawyer community, they will be happy that he has come to hear his sentencing by wearing a garland of shoes. These are the footwear of members of family of Umesh Pal & Raju Pal."



About Umesh Pal's killing

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case was shot on Feb 24 outside his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Former MP Atiq Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azim and ex-MLA Ashraf were named as the prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case, while it is also alleged that Atiq was behind planning Umesh Pal's murder too.

Atiq Ahmed was produced in a special court today for the verdict in a kidnapping case. Atiq Ahmed was among the accused to be produced in court.

Atiq transported from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to UP's Prayagaraj Jail

Atiq Ahmed on Sunday was taken out by a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail where he was lodged and brought to Prayagraj jail.

Earlier on Sunday, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said that Atiq is to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with a kidnapping case, the verdict of which is slated to be pronounced on the same day.

