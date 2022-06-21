WATCH: Mahila Congress President spits at cops during protests over ED probe against Rahul Gandhi

Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab

As the Congress protest over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED over the National Herald corruption case continues, a shameful act of a Congress leader has surfaced online where Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza was seen spitting at police officers while having a scuffle with the cops during protest in Delhi.

A video has been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI that shows D'Souza spitting at the cops just before closing the door of the bus she was in.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponnawalla also shared the video on Twitter slamming the Congress leader for the act.

"Shameful & Disgusting After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption Will Sonia,Priyanka & Rahul act on her?" he Tweeted.

Meanwhile, following Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald corruption case, Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday staged a protest and once again marched towards Jantar Mantar from the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

Congress alleged misuse of the ED and harassment by the Centre of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money laundering case.

After grilling the Congress leader for the fourth day on Monday for 10 hours, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Rahul Gandhi for the fifth time on Tuesday for another round of questioning.

(with sources inputs)