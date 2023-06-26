WATCH: Landslide-Hit Chandigarh-Manali Highway Reopens After 20 Hours As Himachal Govt Issues Advisory

The Chandigarh-Manali highway finally opened for vehicular movement on Monday after flash floods and landslide blocked the road for nearly 20 hours, causing a massive traffic jam on the road.

The flash floods and landslide was triggered by heavy rain in the region which left commuters and tourists stranded on the roads.

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch was the worst affected.

The alternative Mandi-Kullu route via Katola has opened and small vehicles are now being diverted through this stretch, said the officials of the Mandi administration.

A total of 301 roads are closed in the state following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers are disrupted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Single-lane road of the highway has been opened for traffic movement. I appeal to people to cooperate. The road is clear till Manali," Mandi SHO Sakini Kapoor said.

The Himachal tourism department also issued an advisory for the people visitng the state, urging everyone to prioritise their safety when planning a visit to the state.

Orange alert in Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for today and tomorrow in the state.

"There has been widespread rain in the last 48 hours. Mandi district has received maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours. It is still raining. This condition will remain for about four to five days. An Orange alert has been issued for today and tomorrow," Surendra Paul, IMD Director, Himachal Pradesh said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sudden, very heavy landslide

"There was a sudden, very heavy landslide in this area after that and so vehicles that were stuck on the road yesterday evening at 6 pm are still stuck on the Pandoh-Mandi road, and the queue of vehicles extended upto the Sundernagar side, the senior police official said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)