Watch: Kerala YouTuber Travels To Afghanistan To Praise 'Friendly' Taliban, Shows Off Their 'Gun Collection'

Few individuals are inclined to support the Taliban regime, not only on a global scale but also in the neighboring regions. This fundamentalist Islamic government typically garners attention in the media for its alarming and unconventional actions. Since its rise to power in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal, the Taliban has not only prohibited women from pursuing education and employment but has also implemented stringent policies that curtail freedom of movement, free expression, and business activities. In the midst of these circumstances, what if you spot an Indian citizen praising the Taliban regime for their perceived hospitality and friendliness?

Muhammed Yaseen, a Malayalee Vlogger, has come under scrutiny for posting a video in which he expresses admiration for the Taliban and showcases their weaponry to his viewers in a now viral video on social media. Yaseen journeyed to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to produce this video.

In the video, he can be seen hailing the tactics employed by the Taliban. Yaseen has posted numerous videos on his channel, Yaseen Vlogs, where he lauds the extremist Islamist regime.

"Welcome to Taliban Place. I'm here with the Taliban today in Mazar-e-Sharif. I'm sitting here with some remarkable firearms (displays firearms in front of the camera). These are what they call "adipoli guns," or flamboyant guns, and they truly live up to the name.

Now, let's take a closer look at this firearm (flaunts a gun). This is the Kalashnikov, also known as the AK47 (shows another firearm). I apologize for the confusion earlier; it's not Iraqi, but actually of Russian make. My mistake. The second rifle is also Russian-made (shows a machine gun).

Moving on, this is the M4, American-made (points to the firearm). I'll be sharing the full video shortly. I want to emphasize that the Taliban has been very welcoming and friendly. You can visit here and travel around freely. Interestingly, I find that speaking English comes quite naturally to me.

I received a letter from the Taliban (displays the letter). It's like a love letter from them.

Join me on this extraordinary journey with the Taliban."

Muhammed Yaseen's video showcasing the weaponry utilized by the Taliban has already amassed over 141,000 views. In the video, he mentions that he is in the company of the Taliban in Mazar-i-Sharif. During his vlog, he portrays the Taliban as being very hospitable towards him. It is in Mazar-i-Sharif that Yaseen presents his audience with a display of machine guns.

Within the video, he introduces machine guns originating from the United States, Russia, and Turkey. He confidently holds AK-47 and MK 4 rifles in both hands, asserting his affiliation with the Taliban and expressing his lack of fear.

The video depicts him standing alongside approximately ten Taliban members, and notably, it has garnered numerous pro-Taliban comments.

In his video narrative, Yaseen shares an anecdote about an atheist from the United States who visited the region two years ago and, after being impressed by the Taliban's virtuous conduct, embraced Islam upon returning to America.

Furthermore, he captures visuals from the firearms market in Afghanistan, revealing that he reached the country by traveling through Tajikistan.

On Yaseen's YouTube channel, his most recent videos feature content from Afghanistan. In these videos, he proudly shares that the Taliban has invited him for lunch, dinner, showcases their gun collection, and provides insights into the open gun market in Afghanistan.

