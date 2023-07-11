WATCH: Kanwariyas Vandalise Elderly Couple's Car After It Brushes Past Them In Haridwar, Police Arrest 2, Deny Communal Angle

A viral video allegedly from Haridwar in Uttarakhand has been doing rounds on social media. In this video, Kanwariyas (devotees of Shiva) are seen vandalising and overturning an elderly couple's car. There are various different accounts of the incident.

Many Twitter user invoked 'Islamophobia' saying the Muslim couple had to go through this hardship just because there was minor incident involving their car.

"The Kanwariyas overturned the car of the Muslim husband and wife. The video is said to be from Magalor Mandi. According to a news portal, the Kavariyas were only slightly hit by the car. Islamophobia has reached its peak for which there is no cure," a Twitter account named Fizza Rizvi wrote in Hindi, tweeting the video.

Another Twitter account named 'Mr Haque' also posted the video and wrote in Hindi, "The video is being told of Haridwar Magalor Mandi where Kavadis overturned the car of a Muslim couple. According to a local news portal, the Kavadis were slightly hit by the car."

The Haridwar Police, however, denied any communal angle in the incident. In a statement issued, the police said the car actually belonged to one Pratap Singh and there was no communal connection.

"Those commenting on the misleading information without complete knowledge, please refrain," the Haridwar police warned.

"A video of Kanwariyas getting violent and vandalising a car after it collided with the Kanwar in Magalor area Yesterday, on July 10, is going viral on social media. It is now being propagated/broadcasted through social media that a couple belonging to a particular community was riding in the car and no action has been taken by the police in this matter. This is completely false," the police said.

"This incident has no connection with any particular community and on the complaint of local resident Pratap Singh, the driver of the damaged car, the Haridwar Police has registered a case and arrested two persons in the said case, legal action is on," they added.

However, netizens were not satisfied with the police response and pointed out that the driver of the car could be clearly seen wearing a skull cap while woman stepping out of the car is wearing a burqa.

"The Haridwar police claimed that no community was involved in this incident . Pratap Singh is the car's driver. However, the video shows the driver wearing a skullcap and a woman exiting the vehicle while wearing a burqa," journalist Meer Faisal wrote.

