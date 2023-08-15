WATCH: Jawan Visits Home In Punjab First Time After Joining Indian Army, Gets Red Carpet Welcome By Proud Family

It is a dream of every Indian child and youth to serve the country by joining the Indian Army and get a chance to don the prestigious Army uniform. In one of the most beautiful vidoes once will see this Independence Day, a family gave a grand welcome to a youth who returned after becoming a soldier in the Indian Army.

Video shared by retired Major

The video was shared by Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd), on X (formerly called Twitter). The video is from Punjab. The retired major shared the video with the caption that this is what the uniform means to an Indian Army Jawan and the immense pride it brings with it. "Can a nation ever fail if we have motivated soldiers like this to defend us?" the major asks rhetorically in his tweet.

In the video, it can be seen that the family had made simple but heart-touching preparations for the return of their son who is now a jawan of the Indian Army.

Jawan gets heart-touching welcome by family

The video shows a car entering a nondescript hamlet covered with sugarcane fields. As the soldier steps out of the car, he is greeted by the family members. However, there is a surprise for him waiting at the gate of the house. The soldier finds that the family had put a red carpet at the entrance of the house.

Proud family is all smiles

The soldier has a smile on his face and stands near the carpet. He then marches in army style and reaches his family. Upon reaching near them, he salutes his grandmother and then touches her feet in gratitude. He is also greeted and welcomed by his grandfather, who thanks Waaheguru ji for the special moment. The family is then seen showering petals on the soldier. The other family members are joyful to have him amongst them and all are seen greeting and blessing him for his achievement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)