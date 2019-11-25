Watch: Jaspal Bhatti had the perfect commentary on Maha govt formation

Jaspal Bhatti, the famed comedian from the 1980s and early 1990s who always managed to make the common man laugh at their miseries, also poked at politicians and their twisted politics.
Amid the grand political scuffle in Maharashtra, an old video of the comedian which is very relevant to the current political scenario has resurfaced on social media.
The video talks about our beloved politicians’ biggest nightmare, poaching of MLAs. Very casually, Jaspal Bhatti, who plays the agent politicians go for to buying MLAs, quotes popular rates and other schemes involved in buying an MLA that will last until the end of the tenure.
In the last week, the state of Maharashtra has been forced to witness democracy in one of its lowest states. We seldom remember the dark period or the emergency period as a black blotch on our fabric of democracy, however, it has now become difficult to find a clean spot on the same fabric.
After one of the oldest alliance, the Shiv Sena-BJP parted ways on a bitter note, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress joined hands to claim the government. Parties that are not only political rivals but also ideologically poles apart decided to come together to fulfil the dream of a non-BJP government.
However, in the early hours of 23rd November 2019, Devendra Fadnavis, supported by Ajit Pawar of NCP pledged oaths as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.
Since then, all party leaders have been saving transferring their MLAs from one five-star hotel to another to end all possibilities of their precious MLAs being poached.
Jaspal Bhatti’s satirical take on the political can now be considered as a classic. The video had also resurfaced during the Karnataka assembly elections when the time to form the government had arrived.
