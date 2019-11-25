Watch: Jaspal Bhatti had the perfect commentary on Maha govt formation

Jaspal Bhatti, the famed comedian from the 1980s and early 1990s who always managed to make the common man laugh at their miseries, also poked at politicians and their twisted politics.

Amid the grand political scuffle in Maharashtra, an old video of the comedian which is very relevant to the current political scenario has resurfaced on social media.

The video talks about our beloved politicians’ biggest nightmare, poaching of MLAs. Very casually, Jaspal Bhatti, who plays the agent politicians go for to buying MLAs, quotes popular rates and other schemes involved in buying an MLA that will last until the end of the tenure.

In the last week, the state of Maharashtra has been forced to witness democracy in one of its lowest states. We seldom remember the dark period or the emergency period as a black blotch on our fabric of democracy, however, it has now become difficult to find a clean spot on the same fabric.